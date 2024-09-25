Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Juvenile facing multiple charges in connection to Hampton homicide

Hampton police car
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection to a homicide in Hampton in August, according to Hampton Police.

Hampton Police say that the juvenile is being charged with one count each of homicide, robbery, and use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On August 10, a man was shot on the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue. According to police, the shooting happened about 1:30 in the morning on a Saturday. Officers found a man in the street and he was later pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Watch: Hampton pawn shop damaged after police stand-off

Following through: A look at the damage from a standoff at a Hampton pawn shop gun range

That man was later identified as 20-year-old Amariyon Wilson of Hampton.

The name of the juvenile charged has not been released.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚