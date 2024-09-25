Juvenile facing multiple charges in connection to Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection to a homicide in Hampton in August, according to Hampton Police.

Hampton Police say that the juvenile is being charged with one count each of homicide, robbery, and use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On August 10, a man was shot on the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue. According to police, the shooting happened about 1:30 in the morning on a Saturday. Officers found a man in the street and he was later pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

That man was later identified as 20-year-old Amariyon Wilson of Hampton.

The name of the juvenile charged has not been released.