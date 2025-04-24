Man arrested, charged for fatal crash on West Mercury Blvd: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged following a crash in Hampton that left one woman dead.

Police responded to the crash at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive on April 8. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Mercury Boulevard when it rear-ended two other vehicles. The car came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard.

Lucille McPherson, 73, of Newport News, was found dead at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was treated at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Ajani Wiggins was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving on a suspended license, and other traffic offenses