Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Man arrested, charged for fatal crash on West Mercury Blvd: HPD

Hampton Police
WTKR
Hampton Police
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged following a crash in Hampton that left one woman dead.

Police responded to the crash at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive on April 8. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Mercury Boulevard when it rear-ended two other vehicles. The car came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard.

Lucille McPherson, 73, of Newport News, was found dead at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was treated at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Ajani Wiggins was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving on a suspended license, and other traffic offenses

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call