Man found dead near Weaver Road: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Weaver Road. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Aberdeen Road following a man-down complaint.

First responders arrived at the scene to find an adult man dead. Police did not immediately release any information about the man's identity, how he died, or whether there is a suspect in this case. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are overseeing the investigation.

If you have information about the incident, Hampton Police ask that you contact them at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.