HAMPTON, Va. — A man went overboard from a pleasure craft near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., according to Hampton Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum.

He was not wearing a life jacket, officials said, and they are not sure how many people were on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hampton division of fire and rescue, Norfolk fire and rescue, are actively searching for the man.

We will update this story as we receive more information.