Man shot multiple times in suspected drive-by shooting: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following a suspected drive-by early Wednesday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 1:33 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots near the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive. Police then say a citizen told officers that an injured person was exiting a vehicle that had bullet holes on Enfield Drive. Officers found the man — who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds — in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, his injuries were later determined to be life-threatening, according to Hampton police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say they believe the man was seated in his vehicle when another vehicle drove by, and the suspect fired shots at the man's car and him.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.