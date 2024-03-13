Paradise Ocean Club planning to reopen mid-May after new lease

HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club is planning to reopen their doors in mid-May after signing a new lease.

The owner of the club, Baxter Simmons, confirmed with News 3 on Wednesday that they have recently signed a 10-year lease.

News Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day; fighting to stay open Arianna Herriott



Simmons said they plan to reformat the club's entertainment by making it more kid-friendly.

Other plans include reopening with a reduced capacity of 1,000 people and no longer allowing boat access, meaning all entry to the club must be from the main gate on land.

We don't have an exact opening date for the club.

Stay with News 3 for updates.