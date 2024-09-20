Police chase in Hampton ends in a single-vehicle deadly crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is dead after crashing into a traffic light pole during a police chase in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly after 12 p.m., state police say they observed a 2020 red Chrysler 300 Sedan driving at a high rate of speed on I-64 westbound at the 262mm.

When police initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and exited the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit, police say.

According to state police, a trooper approached the vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road. That’s when the driver accelerated again and attempted to take the right turn lane.

She lost control of the vehicle and struck the traffic light pole on the driver side, police say.

According to state police, the driver — a 26-year-old woman — died from her injuries after striking the pole.

The incident is still under investigation. News 3 will provide updates as new information comes in.