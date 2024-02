HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a “possible shooting” Tuesday morning on I-664 in Hampton.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police shared that state troopers are investigating at the 1 mile mark.

We’re working to learn more about the possible shooting, and we’ll update this article accordingly.

