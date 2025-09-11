'Potential threat' made against Hampton University, prompting evacuation

HAMPTON, Va. — A potential threat has been made against Hampton University, university officials shared on Thursday.

School officials did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat. However, all non-essential activities — including classes and campus activities — are canceled for Thursday and Friday, officials say.

Evacuations for students, faculty and other non-essential personnel are underway, and the university is advising students to "minimize their movement across campus."

A potential threat was also made against Virginia State University, another Historically Black College or University (HBCU), on Thursday.

The full statement from Hampton University is as follows:

Hampton University has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors remain our highest priority.



All campus activities and classes are canceled on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, to include all athletic events and activities. The campus community is encouraged to conduct any meetings remotely. All students who are on campus are encouraged to minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities. Students residing off-campus should not come to campus at this time. All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately. Enhanced security measures are now in effect across campus.



It is imperative that all members of the Hampton University community remain vigilant. If you see something, say something.



Anyone with information or concerns should immediately contact Hampton University Police at 757-727-5300. Stay tuned to the University’s website, social media, and other official channels for pertinent information.



After meeting with local officials and state and local law enforcement professionals, we will provide updates by close of business today. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for learning, living, and working.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, university officials say.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates once more information is available.