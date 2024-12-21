Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula hopes for a holiday miracle

HAMPTON, Va. — The Salvation Army on the peninsula saw more families in need this year. That's why they added in 800 additional children to their Angel Tree gift program. This year, it's been a challenge to get each kid a gift.

Last week, News 3 shared that when some donors didn't deliver, volunteers had to pull out all the stops to make sure no kid was left without this holiday season. Now, the organization explains, it came at a cost.

The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula learned some tags weren't going to be filled roughly 48 hours before distribution of this year's Angel Tree gifts.

Watch previous coverage: Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula scrambles to buy gifts for 100+ kids

Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula scrambles to buy gifts for 100+ kids

"We had 150 tags returned that were unfilled. Which meant the Salvation Army at that point began to panic because we had to go shop," said Capt. Antiono Willis, commanding officer for the Salvation Army Virginia Peninsula.

Capt. Willis explained two organizations had dropped out.

"At the last minute they returned and said unfortunately their staff and friends and supporters weren't able to adopt as anticipated as many as they took and they returned them all with huge empathetic heart and said they were so sorry that they couldn't," said Capt. Willis.

That meant volunteers at the Salvation Army ended up burning the midnight oil instead.

Watch related coverage: Kids in local shelters will have toys under tree thanks to Holiday Helpers

Kids in local shelters will have toys under the tree this Christmas thanks to Holiday Helpers

"Yes. We had some long nights, some long days, I work nine days straight and then we would stay probably 'til 12 o'clock at night trying to get it done along with the volunteers," said Thelma Satchell, social services program manager at Salvation Army Virginia Peninsula.

Luckily, the Angel Tree wishes for all the kids — roughly 3,000 in total — have now been filled and items for roughly 100 more kids are ready to be delivered.

"A lot of parents tell us, 'without this, I wouldn't have anything for my child,' so it's a blessing to know it's helping out in a great way," said Satchell.

They said the last minute ordeal, however, set the Salvation Army back more than $14,000.

Watch related coverage: News 3's 2024 Holiday Helpers campaign collecting donations for families in need

News 3's 2024 Holiday Helpers campaign collecting donations for families in need

"We're looking at possibly one month that we may not be able to do rental assistance that we had set aside that money for," said Capt. Willis.

But, Capt. Willis said, there was no way they could let kids go without.

"It was a bit emotional for me, because again, it's my story," said Capt. Willis.

He shared that he and his siblings were on the other end of an Angel Tree exchange two decades ago.

Watch related coverage: Suffolk nonprofit reaches $20,000 goal with wreath ceremony set for upcoming weekend

Suffolk nonprofit reaches $20k goal with wreath ceremony set for this weekend

"I remember vividly what I had," said Willis. "We were blessed with a PlayStation 2 and some clothing and I got a stack of Pokemon cards that I was collecting in that moment. To me that was my biggest Christmas because I got a little bit more Pokemon cards than my brother for some bragging rights," smiled Capt. Willis.

"So what did that mean to you as a kid, because it's not just the gift right?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"It's the joy. It's the joy knowing that I, along with other children, have the right to remain a child at this time of year," said Capt. Willis.

Next year, the Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula said it is adjusting the return deadline to two weeks before distribution to prevent issues.

This year, they're hoping the annual red kettle campaign and donations will help them make up the difference.

To connect with the Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula to donate or learn more visit their website.