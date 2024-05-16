2 James City County teens dead after car hits utility pole overnight

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Two 18-year-olds from James City County are dead after the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Pocahontas Trail overnight, according to city officials.

The crash happened Thursday around 2:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of Pocahontas Trail near Howard Drive and Jackson Street, officials say.

Officials believe the sedan the teens were in was traveling eastbound on Pocahontas trail, exited the roadway and hit a utility pole.

When fire and police personnel arrived, they said they found the driver unresponsive.

The passenger had been ejected from the car and was found trapped underneath the vehicle, officials say. Their investigation indicates he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, officials added.

Both men died as a result of the crash, officials say. Officials identified the driver and the passenger: Dimas Jacobo and Ulises Jordan, respectively.

Officials say their investigation indicates speeding was a factor in the crash. Alcohol might have also been a factor, officials added.

Due to the crash, nearby propane tanks were damaged which caused a hazardous leak, officials say. There were also live power lines in the roadway, officials added.

Dominion Power is helping to restore the scene and VDOT helped manage traffic.