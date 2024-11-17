2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Yorktown, YPSO says

YORKTOWN, Va. — A second arrest has been made in a shooting that left a man dead in Yorktown in October.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said Dashawn Gwaltney-Bassett, 27, of Newport News, is charged with murder in the death of Elysiah Lee-Jordan.

Gwaltney-Bassett was arrested Saturday. He's charged with murder in addition to other charges and is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the arrest comes after deputies said evidence led them to obtain a search warrant in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue in Newport News.

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 30 in the Yorktown Square Apartments in the 200 block of Barham Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Elysiah A. Lee-Jordan, 19, and his 26-year-old sister Dania N. Davis. Lee-Jordan died at the scene and Davis was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Nov. 8, the sheriff's office announced Jafay Jabarre Moore, 26, of Newport News, was arrested in Sumter, South Carolina. Moore was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm.