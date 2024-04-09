Busch Gardens Williamsburg reopening iconic Loch Ness Monster ride

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — One of Busch Gardens' most iconic rides is reopening just in time for summer.

The Loch Ness Monster roller coaster will open to the public on May 10 with new features and a refurbished track.

The ride has been closed since November while improvements were made. The park says they're excited for parkgoers to ride the revamped coaster.

"Get ready for the thrill of a lifetime as you plummet over 100 feet, race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour, and emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in the shadowy cave lair," said Busch Gardens in its description of "Nessie."

Members have the chance to ride the coaster before it opens to the public. It'll open to platinum & premier members on May 2. All other members get access starting May 3.