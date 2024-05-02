Charges pending against Florida man following deadly crash on Route 17 in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Charges are pending against a man in connection to a deadly crash on Route 17 in Gloucester County.

The crash happened on Monday around 11:30 a.m. on Route 17 near Glenns Road, according to state police.

Gloucester County One dead in double collision on Rt. 17 in Gloucester; VSP investigating Sammi Bilitz

A Hyundai Elantra, heading northbound, hit a Ford F-450 truck that was entering the road from a private driveway, police say. The crash caused the Hyundai to overturn. The driver, who wasn't wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the car, police say.

The driver of the Hyundai died after the crash, police say. They've identified him as Percy Lockley Jr., 62, from Topping, Virginia.

The driver of the truck has been identified by police as Kevin Gramig, 58, from Florida. Gramig and two others who were in the truck were not injured in the crash, police added.

Police say charges are pending against Gramig in connection to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

