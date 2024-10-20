Colonial Parkway rehab project nears Phase 2, public meeting set

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A $123 million project to rehabilitate parts of Colonial Parkway before the United States' 250th anniversary is nearing its second phase, according to the National Park Service.

But before additional road closures take effect in November, the public will have the chance this week to weigh in.

Colonial Parkway was constructed between the 1930s and 1950s to offer a scenic connection between historic Yorktown, Williamsburg and Jamestown — representing 400 years of American history. The parkway runs 23 miles between the York River and James River.

National Park Service, Federal Highway Administration

In summer of 2023, the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration closed around ten miles of the parkway to begin a rehabilitation project funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

Sections of Colonial Parkway currently closed include a portion of VA Route 199 in Williamsburg, along with sections near Cheatham Annex and Yorktown Battlefield.

In November for Phase 2, an additional section will close between the Penniman Road Bridge and Williamsburg Circle.

NPS portions of the parkway will open back up as they are finished with the entire project set to wrap up in June of 2026, just before celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the country's July 4 independence declaration.

Ahead of the beginning of Phase 2, there will be a public meeting held Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. It will be at Building F of the James City County Government Center at 101 Mounts Bay Road in Williamsburg.

There, members of the public can learn more about the project, safety, detours and have their questions answered. Presentations are planned for 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.