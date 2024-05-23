Colonial Williamsburg Fdn. CEO charged with reckless driving in crash that injured W&M student

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has been charged with reckless driving after he allegedly hit and injured a William & Mary student last fall, according to the Commonwealth's attorney.

Clifford Bridges Fleet III, who is also a professor at the university, was driving an Audi SUV on Richmond Road near campus around 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2023 when he struck the female 21-year-old student, police said.

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown Colonial Williamsburg Foundation pres. hits W&M student while driving: Reports Madeline Miller

The student was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, however, William & Mary would not comment on her condition this week aside from this statement:

The university has no comment on Rosemary.

They continue to do anything to support Rosemary and her family.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the incident, state police said.

If convicted, Fleet faces up to 12 months in jail.