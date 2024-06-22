Driver dies after crash on the Coleman Bridge leaves them pinned between truck, trailer: VSP

A crash on the Coleman Bridge on Saturday killed the driver of a disabled truck, police say, after the driver was pinned between their truck and the trailer they were pulling.

According to Virginia State Police, around 8:20 a.m., a sedan driving southbound on the bridge struck a disabled pickup truck that was partially in the right travel lane of the bridge, which links York County and Gloucester County.

The truck was pulling a trailer and police say the driver of the truck was between the pickup and trailer at the time of the crash. Police say that person was pinned between the two and died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital for injuries, but is expected to survive.

The incident impacted both sides of traffic on the bridge for several hours, but the scene has since been cleared.

The crash is under investigation.