Faith Recovery Rehab Center helps those battling their addiction through the holidays

JAMES CITY COUNTY — While there is nothing like being home for the holidays, home is not always possible for those who have developed an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Conor Yeomans is the clinical director of 'Faith Recovery', a faith-based rehab center out in Williamsburg, Virginia. The center is for men 18 and up struggling with an addiction. It also provides them with counseling and a home away from home for about 30-60 days.

Yeomans says he knows firsthand how hard the holidays can be for someone who is fixed on a substance.

"It comes down to shame and guilt and that's something that fuels the fire of addiction," said Yeomans. "People who are struggling with their addictions may be too ashamed to go back around their family and friends,"

Yeomans says he was in the same shoes as many of these patients. Looking back, he says he can relate to the struggles new patients face.

"I went through this program myself seven years ago," explained Yeomans. "And because of my own experiences and desire to try and help others I stayed around furthered my education and then eventually came into my position. So yes, I know the struggles of addiction on a very intimate level,"

While at the center, the patients can't go home for the holidays, so Faith Recovery works to bring the holiday feeling to them.

"We open the campus up to their environment but to go home to an environment that may or may not be healthy where alcohol is ubiquitous in our society. Alcohol being served at these functions sets people up for the potential for relapse,"

Currently, Faith Recovery is at full capacity with 14 beds but they're working to bring in two more beds by the middle of December.

To learn more about 'Faith Recovery' click the link, here.