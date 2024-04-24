'It sounds like guns going off;' residents on York County road fed up with nearby construction

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Residents of Springfield Road in York County say throughout the day, hundreds of construction vehicles travel their narrow road. They're the only access point for a housing development that's being built called Tranquility.

“They’re always passing each other, getting stuck, tearing up our front yards,” said Josh Mullins, who lives a few houses down from the construction entrance.

Since 2021, the development has been under construction. Mullins told News 3 it's more than just a nuisance.

“The large trucks have destroyed the road, and they come down going 35, 40 mph, and the potholes they hit...it sounds like guns going off,” said Mullins.

Since our last story in July 2023, an automatic gate has been installed at the construction entrance. They also posted a sign that reads construction hours are from 7 am to 7 pm.

A spokesperson from Henderson Inc., the developer, told News 3 there has been an issue with vehicles going to Tranquility outside of the posted hours. They say there will now be a security guard at the gate to make sure all contractors are abiding by the approved work hours.

We also asked when the project would be completed but didn't get a response. Mullins says regardless, this is impacting his life.

"It’s ironic that their name is Tranquility- when they took ours,” said Mullins.

News 3's Ellen Ice also reached out to the county for comment. Previously the county administrator Neil Morgan said they conducted a study to see if there would be any alternate viable routes. Morgan said there were none- they were too costly.

A York County representative said they plan to repair Springfield Road once construction is complete.