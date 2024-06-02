James City County Fire Department honored with Goverernor's EMS Award

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Fire Department said it was honored by Governor Glenn Youngkin's EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety, and for Outstanding EMS Agency.

The city said that these awards are the highest honor an EMS provider or organization can receive at the state level.

The awards are administered by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“Governor Youngkin’s selection reflects something we in the County have known for a very long time. Our Fire Department is outstanding, and we all owe a debt of gratitude to the hard-working EMS providers and firefighters for their dedication every day,” said Ruth Larson, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.