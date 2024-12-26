James City County officer t-boned truck that ran a red light, police say

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — An officer with the James City County Police Department t-boned a truck after the driver ran a red light on Christmas Eve, according to state police.

Police say around 6 p.m., the officer was driving eastbound on Route 60 through the Richmond Road intersection. The driver of a pick-up truck went through a red light from the left turn lane and cut in front of the officer.

Not having time to react, police say the officer t-boned the pick-up truck.

A 17-year-old boy was ejected from the pick-up truck during the crash, police say. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer was also hurt but is expected to survive.

Following the crash, the driver of the pick-up truck, Marvin Lima-Ortega, was charged with disregarding a traffic light and no operators license. Police say speed nor alcohol were contributing factors.

The crash is still being investigated.