James City County Police Department issues statement regarding indicted officer

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department (JCCPD) issued a statement addressing the criminal investigation of one of its officers.

On Wednesday, May 22, a Williamsburg/James City County Grand Jury indicted Caleb Crawford on charges of malicious wounding, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the statement.

Crawford had served as a JCCPD officer since August 2021, according to police.

JCCPD said it was notified by Child Protective Services of injuries to a child related to Crawford on March 26.

Chief Mark Jamison immediately notified Virginia State Police and requested they investigate the matter, according to the statement.

Crawford was placed on administrative leave pending the resolution of the internal investigation, police said.

The Department said it was cooperating fully with the Virginia State Police and other investigative authorities in this case.