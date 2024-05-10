Local law enforcement pay tribute to fallen officers with 250 mile ride to DC

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Friday morning, 100 cyclists and 30 motorcycle officers took off from Norfolk, headed to Washington D.C., to honor fallen police officers.

It's part of the police unity tour, which is a three-day ride that ends at the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial.

The riders cover 250 miles, with Friday being the longest stretch at 117 miles. The tour brings in officers and family members of those who died from across the nation.

Kimberly Wagner rode in the tour for the 10th year in a row, to remember her husband Bobby Hornsby who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

“I feel proud that he saved their lives, but it’s bittersweet because the whole trajectory of our life changed,” said Wagner.

The ride will wrap up Sunday afternoon.