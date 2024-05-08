Watch Now
VSU to award honorary degree to campus police officer injured in line of duty

Posted at 3:43 PM, May 08, 2024
PETERSBURG, Va. — This weekend an officer who was injured in the line of duty will receive an honorary degree from Virginia State University (VSU), according to a release from the school.

Officer Bruce Foster will be awarded the degree during the University's Spring 2024 Commencement on Saturday, May 11.

Foster was paralyzed from the waist down during a shooting on campus last semester, while protecting the VSU community, according to the release.

"Officer Foster's selfless actions and unfaltering dedication to protecting our campus make him a true hero," said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.

"We are honored to award him with an honorary degree in recognition of his outstanding character and bravery. He is an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful to have him as a part of the VSU family," she continued.

The commencement ceremony takes place inside the Multipurpose Center at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Officer Foster will receive his degree during the first session.

