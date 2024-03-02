Man dies after single vehicle crash in York County: State Police

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality Friday night.

On Mar. 1 just before 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 3000 block of Goodwin Neck Road, north of Back Creek Park, to investigate a single vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, 30-year-old Aaron Eli Hoopingarner, was traveling northbound on Goodwin Neck Road when he attempted to pass two vehicles on the left, going northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Troopers say Hoopingarner lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He then attempted to regain control of the vehicle, overcorrected, ran off the roadway a second time and struck a tree.

Hoopingarner was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle and died on impact, according to state police.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Troopers said speed was a contributing factor of the crash, but there is no indication that alcohol contributed to the crash.

Stay with News 3 for updates.