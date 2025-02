JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The death of 79-year-old Cornelus “Neal” Clark, the man found dead on a lawn in the 3800 block of Cromwell Lane, was ruled as an accident, according to the James City County Police Department.

Police responded to a call on Dec. 14 around 7:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man. Clark was found with injuries to the head but the extent and cause of said injuries were unknown.

He was later ruled dead on the scene.