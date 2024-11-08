Suspect of deadly Yorktown shooting found in South Carolina, charged with murder

YORKTOWN, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left two siblings hurt -- including one who died from their injures -- in Yorktown last week, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Jafay Jabarre Moore, 23, from Newport News, was arrested in Sumter, South Carolina on Thursday and charged with four felonies — including murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm, YPSO says.

Man dead, woman hurt in Yorktown shooting were siblings: YPSO

The shooting happened on the night of October 30 in the Yorktown Square Apartments, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a call of multiple shots being fired in the 200 block of Barham Boulevard.

When they arrived, deputies say two people had been shot, 19-year-old Elysiah A. Lee-Jordan and his 26-year-old sister Dania N. Davis. Lee-Jordan died at the scene and Davis was taken to the hospital for treatment, YPSO says.

Moore is being held in the Sumter County Detention Facility.