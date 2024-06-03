VDOT service vehicle involved in crash on I-64 in James City County: VSP

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State police said they were investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in James City County involving a VDOT service vehicle.

Officers said the crash occurred on Wednesday, May 29, at around 2 p.m. at Exit 247 on I-64.

A VDOT Safety Service Patrol Vehicle was stopped in the deceleration lane for Exit 247 when it turned on its lane closure indicators for a disabled vehicle, according to police.

Police said a 1996 Toyota Camry merged from the eastbound I-46 travel lane into the exit lane when it struck the service vehicle.

Despite trying to avoid the crash, police said the service vehicle was struck and overturned.

The driver of the Toyota, Louis M. Manning, of Midlothian, Va. was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the service vehicle, Jaquay M. Johnson, 22, of Norfolk, Va. suffered minor injuries.