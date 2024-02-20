Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

VSP, police & Navy dive for evidence related to Colonial Parkway Murders

Colonial Parkway sign
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 17:18:07-05

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team—with Chesapeake police, Hampton police, Newport News police and the U.S. Navy—dove into the water Tuesday to follow-up on information about the Colonial Parkway murders.

The divers went into the water because of the ongoing construction on the parkway and the new information about the Isle of Wight and Hampton murders announced by investigators in January, according to the VSP.

News

Two cold cases solved more than 30 years later

Heather Eckstine
3:13 PM, Jan 08, 2024

2 active Hampton, Isle of Wight cold cases solved after more than 30 years later

Troopers say that no new evidence was recovered as a result of Tuesday's dive.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier