VSP, police & Navy dive for evidence related to Colonial Parkway Murders

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team—with Chesapeake police, Hampton police, Newport News police and the U.S. Navy—dove into the water Tuesday to follow-up on information about the Colonial Parkway murders.

The divers went into the water because of the ongoing construction on the parkway and the new information about the Isle of Wight and Hampton murders announced by investigators in January, according to the VSP.

Troopers say that no new evidence was recovered as a result of Tuesday's dive.