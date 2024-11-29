Williamsburg Premium Outlets packed for Black Friday despite recent parking lot fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An underground fire at a parking lot near Williamsburg Premium Outlets is no longer burning. That means clearer air as shoppers pour in for Black Friday deals.

The James City County Fire Department said the City of Newport News Fire Department assisted in the effort, along with a contractor hired by the property owner to help extinguish the fire by 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say plastic crates were part of an underground stormwater system that fueled the fire, though the investigation continues.

Fire under parking lot near Williamsburg Premium Outlets finally extinguished: JCC Fire Department

Neighbors had previously reported concerns about the strong smoke.

On Black Friday, News 3’s Angela Bohon saw neighbors, including Jennie Horst, walking to the shopping center. She described a noticeable difference in air quality.

“I can breathe. It’s beautiful outside. I have no complaints,” Horst said while on her way to work at the outlets.

The lot that was destroyed was mostly used for employee parking. It may have made the experience a bit more chaotic on Black Friday.

Drone footage shows parking lot in shambles after fire near Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Bobby Johnson said he got there too late to get a pair of boots he was looking for, and even paid to park.

“I thought we were gonna come park at the bowling alley for free, but I guess they’re up on game,” Johnson joked. They were like, '$10 , please, sir.' I was like, 'I guess it’s worth it!’”

News 3 also witnessed several cars being towed from nearby businesses as shoppers crossed back and forth over Olde Town Road.

Right now, there’s no word on when debris cleanup will begin.