Woman dies in James City County crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman died when the car she was in ran off the road into a ditch in James City County Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of a crash around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fenton Mill Road. When they arrived they found two people inside of a Ford Taurus that had run off the road into a ditch.

The Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Fenton Mill Road during low-visibility conditions, police said. The Taurus approached a Ford Escape stopped in the westbound lane, facing the wrong direction, according to police.

The driver of the Taurus tried to avoid hitting the Escape, but swerved off the road crashing into a ditch.

Astrid Wagenaar-Otey, 61, of James City County, a passenger in the Taurus, died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was hurt, but injuries were minor, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.