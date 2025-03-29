York County man missing after his car was hit by a train: Williamsburg Police

WILLIAMSBURG — Police say a York County man is missing after a car registered to him was hit by a train.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, March 29, a train hit an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Police say the 2018 silver Ford Fusion is registered to Edward Pearch, a 47-year-old man from York County. They say he is now missing and was last seen Friday night about 8:45 p.m. near Richmond Road and Harrison Avenue. Police searched the area of the vehicle and surrounding area and did not find Pearch.

Williamsburg Police say they are in close contact with his family and also say he is not considered a danger to others.

Search and rescue efforts are happening around Route 132Y, according to Williamsburg Police Department.

If you have knowledge of Pearch’s whereabouts or any information that may assist police, please call the non-emergency number at 757-220- 2331.