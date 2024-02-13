York County sheriff pushing for speed cameras in school zones

YORK COUNTY, Va. — York County may soon join several cities on the southside who have cameras in school zones to catch speeders.

York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery recently presented a proposal to the Board of Supervisors to add cameras to five school zones. Those zones include Bruton High School, York High School, Tabb Elementary, Dare Elementary, and Seaford Elementary.

“I think it would be helpful”, said Ed Shaw, who lives near Seaford Elementary. “People go by all the time doing more than 25, they’re usually doing 35 or 40, sometimes I see them do as much as 50.”

The sheriff told News 3 they did a trial run in November, where they tracked people speeding in those zones. In five days, they caught 3,725 people going at least 11 mph over the speed limit.

"To me, 3,725 people in 5 days going through a school zone at 11mph or more is very dangerous and needs to be addressed,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

If approved by the Board of Supervisors later this month, there will be a 30 day trial period where people would receive warnings. After that period, speeders would get a $100 fine.