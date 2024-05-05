Yorktown woman wins $50,000 on her first-ever lottery ticket

YORKTOWN, Va. — Katelynne Berland of Yorktown won $50,000 on her first-ever lottery ticket according to a statement from the Virginia Lottery.

According to the statement, Berland was picking up tickets for her mother when she decided to buy one for herself.

Her Pick 5 ticket ended up being a $50,000 winner.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 115 Ottis Street in Yorktown.

Berland said she plans to use the money to help her sister pay for college tuition, according to the statement.

Profits from the Virginia Lottery go to k-12 education in Virginia according to the Virginia Lottery.