$200 million invested in Southeast community of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Big changes are coming to the Southeast community of Newport News.

Mayor Phillip Jones tells News 3 part of those changes include a new and improved Huntington Middle School, plus a community building that will house the Pearl Bailey Library and the Doris Miller Community Center.

There will also be an indoor pool, outdoor splash pad, an artificial turf field, outdoor tennis and pickleball courts and shared green spaces.

“I think it’ll be a good resource in the area, it will bring a lot more activities for the kids,” said resident Tina King. “To have something right across the street will be great for them.”

The community resource area is being built in the area of 34th Street and Orcutt Avenue, at a price tag of $200 million.

“If you travel right down the street you can see the up and coming neighborhood, it’s just this side is not so much upcoming yet, but it’s getting there,” said King.

The mayor says the Southeast community is historically under-served.

"It's a place to gather, a place to do learning whether it’s STEAM or STEM, a place to swim, a place to play tennis and pickleball, it’s a place to call their own,” said Jones.

The estimated completion date for this project is somewhere between spring and summer of 2026.