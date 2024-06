NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 81-year-old man on foot died early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Newport News.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the man, who police say was a pedestrian, was hit by the car at 75th Street and River Road.

He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries two hours later. The driver remained on scene after the incident, police said.

Newport News Police are investigating the incident.