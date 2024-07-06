Bald eagle released back into the wild after 4 month treatment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Wildlife Center of Virginia successfully returned a bald eagle back in the wild on July 5. It had been cleared for release as of last week.

Eagle #24-0316 was found grounded in Newport News on March 16 with a deep, necrotic laceration in the eagle's mouth, according to the wildlife.

Bald eagle released into the wild weeks after it was found hurt in Chesapeake

The veterinary team immediately chelation therapy, which is designed to remove metals and toxins from the body, in addition to removing damaged tissue in the bird's mouth.

According to the wildlife, a crowd of 165 people saw the eagle off as she flew a lap around the release field before settling back in the woods.