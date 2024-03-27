Bayport wins prestigious award for contributions to VB Education Foundation

Bayport Credit Union was recently recognized with an award for its contributions to local education.

The Newport News-based credit union was given a Diamond Award from the Credit Union National Association's (CUNA) Martinet and Business Development Council due to its work with a $500,000 grant called Accelerating Change Together, or ACT.

The grant was awarded to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation in 2022 in support of the school systems' addition of an Advanced Technology Center Renewable Energy Technologies program.

The inaugural class in 2023 included 45 students.

Bayport's was one of 1,400 entries in the CUNA Diamond Awards, and was among three in Hampton Roads recognized in 2024.

Bayport Credit Union was founded in 1928 by shipyard workers at Newport News Shipbuilding, now a division of HII. Its 28 branches across the region currently serve more than 150,000 individuals and businesses.