Body found in lake behind Riverside Medical: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is ongoing after a body was found in a lake behind Riverside Medical, according to Newport News police.

On Monday around 2:24 p.m., officers arrived at the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard on the report of a a water emergency after a contractor noticed what he thought was an unconscious person in Lake Maury behind Riverside Regional Medical Center, police say.

The person was already deceased by the time officers and medics arrived, according to police. The identity and cause of death are unknown. NNPD forensics and detectives have been canvassing the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 3 has a crew heading to the scene, check back for more.