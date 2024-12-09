Community reflects after free grocery store in Newport News enters second year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Making a difference, that's what one local nonprofit in Newport News is doing to help families in need.

A year after its opening, News 3's Kelsey Jones returns to THRIVE Peninsula, an organization that provides free groceries to families in need.

Families who live across the Peninsula can shop at the market for free. There are no income requirements to be able to shop by the store, all you need to do is set an appointment. Low-income families may be struggling with food insecurity due to a lack of healthy or diverse grocery options.

"The first time I came I said wow, this is nice" said Cherre Robinson who's a frequent shopper at THRIVE Market.

It's the little things like making a grocery list and getting all the items many may take for granted. Cherre Robinson says every item that goes into her shopping cart, is a blessing.

She depends on THRIVE Market to feed her, and her son. Living on a fixed income, Cherre says money is tight, and living in a food desert with a lack of access to fresh food doesn't help.

Nonprofit leaders says families can visit the grocery store every 30 days, giving them about a week's worth of food to offset their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) budget.

"There's about 45,000 food insecure families in our service area. This year we will serve 30,000 people so we are really having a big impact on food insecurity. I think by creating a safe space that people feel comfortable visiting it's really important when we look at long term affects of hunger" said Angela York, THRIVE Peninsula Executive Director.

THRIVE leaders say they're trying to add more appointments because the demand is higher than normal, they're also working to expand their hours.

The Market at THRIVE is located at 12749 Nettles Drive in Newport News. Its hours are Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.