Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race' stops in Newport News

phil jones with food truck stars.jpg
Mayor Phillip Jones
Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones (left-center) poses for a picture with stars from the Food Network during filming for "The Great Food Truck Race."
phil jones with food truck stars.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News says the popular Food Network show "The Great Food Truck Race" is filming at Victory Landing Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, it's the second of two days the Tyler Florence-led show is filming in Newport News.

On Monday, the food trucks parked at Port Warwick. Mayor Phillip Jones posted a picture with Florence and fellow Food Network star chef Aarti Sequeria.

The trucks will be parked at Victory Landing arch for filming in the city's downtown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The appearance in Newport News comes days after "The Great Food Truck Race" filmed in Virginia Beach, with Florence appearing at Virginia Beach City Public Schools and serving as a judge at Saturday's East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call