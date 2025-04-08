Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race' stops in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News says the popular Food Network show "The Great Food Truck Race" is filming at Victory Landing Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, it's the second of two days the Tyler Florence-led show is filming in Newport News.

On Monday, the food trucks parked at Port Warwick. Mayor Phillip Jones posted a picture with Florence and fellow Food Network star chef Aarti Sequeria.

The trucks will be parked at Victory Landing arch for filming in the city's downtown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The appearance in Newport News comes days after "The Great Food Truck Race" filmed in Virginia Beach, with Florence appearing at Virginia Beach City Public Schools and serving as a judge at Saturday's East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic.