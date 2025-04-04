Watch Now
Virginia Beach fourth graders pitch ideas to Food Network star Tyler Florence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at W.T. Cooke Elementary in Virginia Beach received a surprise visit from Food Network star Tyler Florence this week!

Florence, the host of "The Great Food Truck Race," is in town for the East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic this weekend. He stopped by the school to review creative food truck ideas from fourth graders. Their ideas included free kids' meals on Wednesdays, rainbow smoothies, and even vegan sushi.

Florence shared a picture with the students on social media and left autographs for the students. He wrapped up the visit by getting the kids to cheer the TV show's tagline, "let's get rolling."

