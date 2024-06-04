Four Hampton Roads companies partner to offer $500,000 grant to local nonprofits at free breakfast event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bayport Credit Union, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Virginia Natural Gas are partnering to offer $500,000 in grants to local nonprofits in Hampton Roads, according to a release.

The three-year transformation grant, known as the Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant, is intended to focus on education and workforce development in our area.

According to the release, a free breakfast Q&A event will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 8 a.m. for local nonprofits to discuss the grant.

The event will be located at the Mariners' Museum and Park at 100 Museum Drive in Newport News.

Participants will get to discuss the grant process and application form with the ACT Grant Partners, according to the release.