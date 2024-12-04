HII plans to acquire SC-based W International to speed up Navy sub production

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — HII, the parent company of Newport News Shipbuilding, hopes an acquisition in South Carolina can ramp up their production efforts.

This proposed expansion would further develop HII's shipbuilding division.

The company announced Wednesday their intention to acquire metal fabricator based in South Carolina, W International. They expect the deal to be finalized before the end of the year.

The 480,000-plus square foot South Carolina facility will now be known as Newport News Shipbuilding-Charleston Operations.

In a phone conference with reporters Wednesday, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin said initial sections for submarines will be put together at the South Carolina facility and then sent to HII's shipyards for final assembly.

"What the nation is seeing is a generational demand, a generational increase in demand, for submarine construction," Boykin said. "The nation's demand for submarines is essentially getting up to five times what it was 10 years ago."

She also noted this deal will not impact the workforce in Newport News.

Newport News Shipbuilding designs, builds, and refuels nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the navy.