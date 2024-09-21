'I don't know what a good answer is:' Residents have questions regarding new Busch Gardens chaperone policy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Howl-O-Scream was once again underway Friday at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. That means a new chaperone policy was in place at the park.

News 3 is following through on this, as the policy is in response to recent fights, one of which included a stabbing.

Watch: Man stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, police say

James City County Police body cam footage shows a large fight at Busch Gardens on Saturday, September 7th.

News 3 was the first to show you this footage. Another fight at the park, ending with a stabbing, happened the next weekend.

"I don't know what the good answer is," said Williamsburg resident Teri French.

Watch: Body camera video shows police responding to altercation in large crowd at Busch Gardens

French may not have an answer, but Busch Gardens thinks they do.

According to the park, from Sept. 20-Nov. 3 on Howl-O-Scream nights anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by someone 21 or older after 4 p.m.

Anyone 16 and older must have a valid government-issued ID that proves their age.

Watch: Iconic Loch Ness coaster opens after makeover at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

French questions if a 21-year-old is mature enough to be chaperone.

"I would feel a lot more comfortable going into a park if I knew everybody had to walk through a metal detector," said French.

In a statement announcing the new policy, Busch Gardens said, in part, "The safety of guests and team members has always been a top priority at Busch Gardens Williamsburg."

"We intervened as fast as we could with what we had," said James City County Police Department Sgt. Kurt Dykstra.

Watch: Busch Gardens Williamsburg goes cashless

Dykstra was the incident commander when a fight and stabbing happened at Busch Gardens on Sept. 14.

"Falling back on our training and our experience, trying to keep our presence. That's what we fell back on," Dykstra recalled.

He said the department is working to get more officers at the park.

JCCPD Spokesperson Tayleb Brooks said that's not all police are doing.

Watch: Altercation breaks out in large crowd during Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream opening weekend

"We've been in communication with Busch Gardens throughout these last two weeks, speaking with their security director, learning what their needs are. We've done numerous target hardening activities as well," Brooks said.

He said preventing incidents at the park, though, requires the entire community to come together.

French plans to go to the park with her family and said the recent incidents are a reminder to always be alert.

"Always look behind you, always park in a lighted area. Don't go anywhere by yourself," said French.

News 3 did reach out to Busch Gardens Friday for comment on the new policy but did not get a response.

Both the fights and the stabbing remained under investigation Friday.