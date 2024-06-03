'It's just bad man:' Community reacts to weekend shootings on Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the weekend there were several shootings on the peninsula with the latest happening on Perish Avenue in Newport News that resulted in four men being shot.

"I mean it's kind of scary," Claudia Walker, a neighbor said.

Walker and her wife have recently moved to the Chestnut neighborhood and are raising a family.

She said early Sunday morning her wife was woken up by gunshots.

"She was kind of in between awake and asleep so she wasn't sure if it was reality but once she woke up in the morning she saw all the policemen right here," Walker said.

According to Newport News Police, they were called out to Perish Avenue near 26th St. where they found four men who had been shot.

All four victims were taken to the hospital with one man having life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, News Three tried speaking with other neighbors about the shooting, many didn't want to go on camera and believed the shooting may be gang violence.

So far police have not confirmed those concerns.

Since Friday three people were also shot in Hampton in three separate incidents.

One of those shootings was on Saturday off of Old Buckroe Road and left 26-year-old Martez Johnson Corey dead.

"It's just bad man, it's real bad," Chris Moore, with Bagz4dakidz a gun violence prevention group, said.

Moore said this type of violence, when it happens doesn't impact just the victim but an entire community.

He's asking people to think twice before picking up a gun.

"Your mama gonna be sad, your family is going to be sad, and then that same sadness you creating on the other side," Moore said. "Just think we gotta think."

If you know anything about these shootings please give the Crime Line a call at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.