Man accused of murdering person who went missing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been arrested and accused of murdering a person who went missing in Newport News, police say.

Azbel Saralegi, 35, from Newport News, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and several firearms offenses, police say.

The arrest is in connection to the death of 22-year-old Tyreek Lemar Vincent, whose remains were found by police last Wednesday, October 9.

Before police found Vincent and ruled his death a homicide, he was reported missing and officers were investigating his disappearance. Police say he was last seen on September 20 around 32nd Street and Chestnut Avenue.

He was considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding his leaving that pose concerns for his safety, police said.

Police say a tip they got during the missing person's investigation of Vincent led them to the area of Dafia Drive in Hampton where they found him.

Newport News police are still investigating Vincent's death.