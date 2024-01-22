Man jumps off James River Bridge to avoid getting arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who jumped off the James River Bridge to avoid getting arrested is now in the hospital, according to State Police.

Top Stories: Monday, Jan. 22

State Police say on Monday, Jan. 22 around 8:45 a.m., they were told that a person driving a black sedan was driving recklessly on the JRB and hit another car. They say the driver who hit the car, 29-year-old Kelly Golden from Suffolk, is wanted for violating probation.

State Police have since said that there were four vehicles involved in the crash, and at this time no injuries have been reported.

Golden then got out of the car and started to run away, police say. When he approached the draw of the bridge and saw State Police in the lane, police say he tried to avoid arrest by jumping off the southside of the bridge into the James River.

Police say Golden drifted north on the river until a civilian vessel found him and pulled him to safety, police say. He was then taken to the hospital.

Just before 11 a.m., police said cars were being moved off the bridge to open up lanes of travel.

Police are investigating the crash and are at the hospital waiting to serve and arrest Golden once he’s released.

Stay with News 3 for updates.