Newport News detectives crack 2017 cold case murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Cold Case Team helped to solve a homicide that occurred in 2017 in which the prosecution initially dropped legal charges.

Newport News Police Department responded to a call on August 17, 2017, in which a man, Eric Blackshear, was found on the 7400 block of River Road suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Blackshear later died as a result of his injuries.

A week later on August 24, 2017, Donell Anthony Howard was arrested in the murder of Blackshear and charged with second degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

New information was brought to the attention of the Newport News Cold Case Team, which caused them to reopen the case. On October 15, Howard was indicted for the charges including: first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“As I have stated many times, this won’t bring Mr. Blackshear back, but seven years is a long time to wait for news like this and we all sincerely hope it helps to bring some form of closure to a family who has suffered a great loss,” said Chief Steve Drew.

Police arrested Howard Monday and have him in custody.