Newport News man arrested and charged with fatally shooting uncle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting his uncle, according to police.

Cintel Kelley, 31, reportedly shot and killed his uncle Wayne McMillan, 41 on August 11.

Newport News Police said they were called about 4:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court off Marshall Avenue Sunday.

They found McMillan inside suffering an apparent gunshot wound. McMillan was taken to a hospital but died from his injury.

Kelley is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm.